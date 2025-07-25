Lok Sabha set to run ‘smoothly’ from Monday after Om Birla’s all-party meet; ‘Operation Sindoor’ on agenda

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla held a meeting with senior political party leaders on Friday, during which it was agreed that the House would function smoothly starting Monday, PTI reported, citing parliamentary sources.

Operation Sindoor The opposition has been raking up issues such as special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, US President Donald Trump's claim on India-Pakistan ‘ceasefire’ and the Pahalgam terror attack since the Monsoon session commenced on 21 July.

The development came after repeated disruptions in the Lok Sabha for the last five days. “Lok Sabha will take up a discussion on 'Operation Sindoor' on Monday,” sources told PTI.

‘There is a way to register a protest’ “There's a way to register a protest. If you don't want to run the Parliament...the house is adjourned till 2:00 PM today,” Birla said earlier while addressing the lower house, as the Opposition members entered the well of the house, holding placards.

Before adjourning, the Speaker urged the opposition members to allow the lower house to function normally and objected to the banners, saying that the “stalemate” is not good.

“Come, there will be a discussion to end the stalemate. There will also be representatives from the government...If there is disagreement, it should be expressed as per house norms,” Birla said.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Manickam Tagore moved an adjournment motion notice to discuss the “Mass Disenfranchisement of 52 Lakh Voters in Bihar”, which he called a “deliberate assault on the constitution and democracy by the Modi Government using the Election Commission”.

The opposition leaders have been demanding that the Prime Minister address both houses and the nation on crucial issues, including the Pahalgam terror attack and the ongoing SIR exercise being carried out by the Election Commission in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

The opposition has also demanded that PM Modi respond to the repeated claims made by US President Donald Trump of initiating a “ceasefire” between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.