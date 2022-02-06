Both houses of the parliament will stay adjourned for an hour on Monday to pay respect to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away earlier in the day.

According to news agency PTI, Raya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will read Mangeshkar's obituary when the House meets for the day at 10 am.

In the Lok Sabha too, soon after the House meets at 4 pm, Speaker Om Birla will read out Mangeshkar's obituary and adjourn the proceedings for an hour.

The legendary singer passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday morning at the age of 92. She was admitted to the hospital in January after contracting Covid-19.

Even after recovering, she was put on ventilator support after her conditions worsened on Saturday.

"Lata di died at 8.12 am due to multi-organ failure after over 28 days of Covid-19 diagnosis," said Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating the singer at the Breach Candy hospital.

The government announced a two-day "state mourning" for Mangeshkar, who had a prodigious almost eight-decade career in which she sang an estimated 25,000 songs in as many as 36 Indian languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and Kannada, and across classical and other genres.

The last rites of the legendary singer were performed with full state honours on Sunday at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Born on 28 September 1929, she began her career in 1942 at the age of 13.

She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour in 2001. She was only the second vocalist, after MS Subbulakshmi, to receive Bharat Ratna.

She was also the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', Lag Ja Gale Se Phir' among others are some of her iconic songs. Mangeshkar is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar.

