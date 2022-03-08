Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Parliament to resume normal sitting from 14 Mar for 2nd half of Budget Session

Parliament to resume normal sitting from 14 Mar for 2nd half of Budget Session

. Photo: Mint
1 min read . 07:44 PM IST Livemint

A discussion on the seating arrangement was done by Rajya Sabha Chairman and Lok Sabha Speaker and it has been decided that the Houses will function simultaneously and the sitting will begin from 11 am

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : As Covid-19 cases have ebbed in the country, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha is set to resume it normal sittings for second part of the Budget Session starting 14 March, according to sources. 

The Houses have decided on a seating arrangement and announced that sessions will begin from 11am. The decision was taken in a meeting done by Rajya Sabha Chairman and Lok Sabha Speaker.

It has been decided that the two Houses will use the chambers and galleries, as was done earlier.

Apart from decline in cases, there has been a rise in COVID-19 vaccination including for those who are eligible to get the precaution dose to allow the resumption of parliament with normal timings.

The secretariats of the two Houses have done a detailed review on the vaccination of the staff.

The two Houses had segregated timing during the first half of budget session which began on January 31. The sittings were held under COVID-19 protocols.

The parliament sessions had earlier seen some curtailment in view of COVID-19 situation. 

