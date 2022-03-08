Parliament to resume normal sitting from 14 Mar for 2nd half of Budget Session

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A discussion on the seating arrangement was done by Rajya Sabha Chairman and Lok Sabha Speaker and it has been decided that the Houses will function simultaneously and the sitting will begin from 11 am
NEW DELHI :
As Covid-19 cases have ebbed in the country, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha is set to resume it normal sittings for second part of the Budget Session starting 14 March, according to sources.
The Houses have decided on a seating arrangement and announced that sessions will begin from 11am. The decision was taken in a meeting done by Rajya Sabha Chairman and Lok Sabha Speaker.