Parliament to screen Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava, PM Modi to be present along with union ministers: Report

The Parliament will host a special screening of the Bollywood film Chhava at the Balayogi Auditorium this Thursday, as reported by News18.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, and Members of Parliament are expected to attend the event. The film’s entire cast and crew, including actor Vicky Kaushal, who plays Sambhaji Maharaj, are also anticipated to be present, according to the report.

'Chhaava' has done exceptionally well at the box office. It has already crossed the ₹500 crore mark. The Laxman Utekar directorial, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles.

Advertisement

With this milestone, Chhaava has become Vicky Kaushal's highest-earning film, surpassing his previous blockbusters: 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', 'Raazi', 'Sam Bahadur', 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'.

Earlier in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also recognized Chhaava's success, praising the film during the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi, “Maharashtra and Mumbai have elevated both Marathi and Hindi cinema to new heights. These days, Chhaava is making waves across the country (In dino to Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai). The portrayal of Sambhaji Maharaj's bravery in this form has been inspired by Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel.”

Advertisement

Maharashtra and Mumbai have elevated both Marathi and Hindi cinema to new heights. These days, Chhaava is making waves across the country.

He also credited Marathi author Shivaji Sawant's novel Chhava for bringing the legacy of Sambhaji Maharaj to the forefront.

(This is a developing story)