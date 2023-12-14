Parliament Winter Session: Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman to move THESE bills in House today. Details here
Parliament Winter Session: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move three bills including the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Parliament today.
Parliament Winter Session: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday will move the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 12.