Parliament Winter Session: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday will move the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 12.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill seeks to provide reservation for women in the legislative assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir that came into force following the enactment of the Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, while replying to a debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, said that the twin measures will enable greater representation and participation of women as public representatives in law-making processes in the two legislative assemblies.

He said that "be it the Mughal rule, the reign of aggressors, the British rule or Congress governments", women's rights were snatched, they were never given adequate opportunities to grow and injustice was meted out to them.

In addition, Shah will also move the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passage further to amend the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963. It was also passed by the Lok Sabha on December 12.

The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill seeks to provide for as nearly as may be, one-third of total seats in the Legislative Assembly of the Union territory of Puducherry to be reserved for women.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Appropriation (No.4) Bill in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and return to provide for the authorization of appropriation of money out of the consolidated fund of India to meet the amounts spent on certain services during the financial year ended on the 31st day of March 2021, more than the amounts granted for those services and for that year.

(With inputs from agencies)

