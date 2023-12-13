comScore
Parliament Winter session Day 10: Central Universities Amendment Bill to be presented in Rajya Sabha today

On this day, 22 years ago, Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex in 2001
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the family members of the fallen jawans at the Parliament today

    Parliament Winter session Day 10: Proceedings of the Lok Sabha are underway during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi (ANI)
    Parliament Winter session Day 10: Proceedings of the Lok Sabha are underway during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi (ANI)

    On the 10th day of the Winter Session of the Parliament, several bills will be discussed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. On this day, 22 years ago, Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex in 2001, killing nine people. All five terrorists were gunned down by the security forces.

    On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the family members of the fallen jawans at the Parliament. PM Modi along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and other leaders observed a minute's silence at the Parliament to pay tribute to the martyrs today.

    At around 11 am, the regular parliamentary business will continue in both houses. On Wednesday, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will move the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passing. The bill seeks to repeal certain enactments and amend an enactment. The bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.

    Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is likely to move the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passing. The bill seeks to amend the Central Universities Act, of 2009. The Bill was earlier passed by Lok Sabha.

    Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani is to make a statement in the Rajya Sabha today regarding the status of implementation of recommendations and observations contained in the 350th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports on Demands for Grants (2023-24) about the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

    Apart from that Rajya Sabha MPs Vivek Thakur, Sangeeta Yadav, and Faitaz Ahmad are to present three reports (in English and Hindi) of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports.

    The Winter Session, 2023 of Parliament commenced on December 4 and will continue till December 22 and will have 15 sittings spread over 19 days.

    Published: 13 Dec 2023, 10:19 AM IST
