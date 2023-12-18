On Day 15 of the Parliament's Winter Session, the Centre is likely to table the Telecommunications Bill 2023 in Lok Sabha on Monday. The Telecommunications Bill 2023 aims to replace the 138-year-old Indian Telegraph Act that governs the telecom sector. The Cabinet had cleared the bill in August. The draft Telecommunications Bill released in 2023 proposed to bring over-the-top or internet-based calling and messaging apps under the definition of telecommunications to enhance users' safety.

The bill had also proposed to curb the power of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), on which industry players had raised concerns. The new bill proposes the government be vested with the power to waive off entry fees, licence fee, penalties etc. in the interest of consumers, ensuring competition in the market, availability or continuity of telecom networks, and national security.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to move the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha for its consideration and passage on Monday.

The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2023 seeks to reserve 33% of seats in the Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry Assemblies for women. The legislation has already been passed in Lok Sabha last week.

According to the agenda released, the Home Minister will also move the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, which seeks to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The Bill was cleared in the Lower House on December 12.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is to move the Appropriation Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2023-24. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, opposition MPs have given notices in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, seeking a discussion on the recent breach in Parliament security on Monday.

Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari has given an Adjournment Motion notice to discuss the Parliament security breach incident.

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated the demand for a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah in the House.

Meanwhile, in the Parliament security breach case, the Delhi Police special team interrogated accused Neelam Azad's family members in Haryana's Jind on Sunday. She is booked under various sections of the IPC and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Earlier, the phone parts of the accused that were burned down by the alleged mastermind, Lalit Jha, were recovered from Rajasthan, as per police sources. All the phone parts were found in burnt condition; however, Delhi Police has yet to recover Jha's phone.

Delhi Police sources told news agency PTI that Lalit Jha, the accused in the Parliament security breach incident, destroyed five mobile phones before arriving in Delhi, and was misleading the investigating team.

Six people--Neelam Azad, Mahesh Kumawat, Lalit Jha, Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, and Amol Shinde are accused in the Parliament security breach case.

Delhi Police sought 15 days of custodial remand for accused Mahesh Kumawat. He is the sixth accused arrested in the case.

The other five accused, including Lalit Jha, have already been taken into police custody.

The Patiala House Court on Friday granted seven-day custody of Lalit Jha, the accused in the Parliament security breach case.

The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13.

