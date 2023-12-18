Parliament Winter Session Day 15: Amit Shah to move J-K Reorganization (2nd Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha today
The Telecommunications Bill 2023 aims to replace the 138-year-old Indian Telegraph Act that governs the telecom sector.
On Day 15 of the Parliament's Winter Session, the Centre is likely to table the Telecommunications Bill 2023 in Lok Sabha on Monday. The Telecommunications Bill 2023 aims to replace the 138-year-old Indian Telegraph Act that governs the telecom sector. The Cabinet had cleared the bill in August. The draft Telecommunications Bill released in 2023 proposed to bring over-the-top or internet-based calling and messaging apps under the definition of telecommunications to enhance users' safety.