Parliament winter session Day 18: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to table Telecommunication Bill RS today | Key updates
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to move bills on criminal justice system in the upper house for consideration and passage.
On Day 18 of the Winter Session of the Parliament, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will move the Telecommunications Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday when 97 Opposition MPs remained suspended. A total of 143 MPs from INDIA bloc parties have been suspended for demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach.