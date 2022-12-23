Parliament winter session ends, both Houses adjourned sine die

Parliament winter session ends, both Houses adjourned sine die1 min read . 05:29 PM IST
During the session, nine bills were introduced in Lok Sabha. Seven bills were passed by Lok Sabha and nine bills were passed by Rajya Sabha
During the session, nine bills were introduced in Lok Sabha. Seven bills were passed by Lok Sabha and nine bills were passed by Rajya Sabha
New Delhi: The winter session of Parliament ended on Friday, a week ahead of schedule. Both Houses of Parliament, which commenced session on 7 December, were adjourned sine die.
New Delhi: The winter session of Parliament ended on Friday, a week ahead of schedule. Both Houses of Parliament, which commenced session on 7 December, were adjourned sine die.
Parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi said the session witnessed 13 sittings spread over a period of 17 days. Addressing a press conference in the Parliament premises, the minister said that the session, which was originally scheduled to have 17 sittings from 7 December to 29 December was curtailed due to completion of essential government business and on the recommendations of Business Advisory Committees (BACs) of both Houses of Parliament.
Parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi said the session witnessed 13 sittings spread over a period of 17 days. Addressing a press conference in the Parliament premises, the minister said that the session, which was originally scheduled to have 17 sittings from 7 December to 29 December was curtailed due to completion of essential government business and on the recommendations of Business Advisory Committees (BACs) of both Houses of Parliament.
Joshi added that BACs of the Houses took cognizance of demand and sentiments of members of Parliament across party lines for Christmas/Year end celebrations.
Joshi added that BACs of the Houses took cognizance of demand and sentiments of members of Parliament across party lines for Christmas/Year end celebrations.
“During the Session, First Batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2022-23 and Demands for Excess Grant for 2019-20 were discussed and voted in full. The related Appropriation Bills were introduced, discussed and passed by Lok Sabha on 14.12.2022 after a debate of about 11 hours. Rajya Sabha returned these Bills on 21.12.2022 after a debate of about 9 hours," the minister said.
“During the Session, First Batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2022-23 and Demands for Excess Grant for 2019-20 were discussed and voted in full. The related Appropriation Bills were introduced, discussed and passed by Lok Sabha on 14.12.2022 after a debate of about 11 hours. Rajya Sabha returned these Bills on 21.12.2022 after a debate of about 9 hours," the minister said.
He added that of the two bills, one is the ‘Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022’ to strengthen governance, enhancing transparency, increasing accountability and reforming electoral process, in the multi state cooperative societies by supplementing existing legislation and incorporating the provisions of ninety-seventh Constitutional amendment and to improve monitoring mechanism and ensuring ease of doing business for multi-state cooperative societies.
He added that of the two bills, one is the ‘Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022’ to strengthen governance, enhancing transparency, increasing accountability and reforming electoral process, in the multi state cooperative societies by supplementing existing legislation and incorporating the provisions of ninety-seventh Constitutional amendment and to improve monitoring mechanism and ensuring ease of doing business for multi-state cooperative societies.
The second bill is the ‘Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022’ which aims to amend certain enactments for decriminalizing and rationalizing minor offences to further enhance trust-based governance for ease of living and doing business.
The second bill is the ‘Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022’ which aims to amend certain enactments for decriminalizing and rationalizing minor offences to further enhance trust-based governance for ease of living and doing business.
“The two bills were referred to the Joint Committee of both Houses of Parliament after motion having been adopted in the respective Houses after their introduction," he said.
“The two bills were referred to the Joint Committee of both Houses of Parliament after motion having been adopted in the respective Houses after their introduction," he said.
Joshi further said that during the session, nine bills were introduced in Lok Sabha. “Seven bills were passed by Lok Sabha and nine bills were passed by Rajya Sabha. Total number of bills passed by both Houses of Parliament during the session is nine."
Joshi further said that during the session, nine bills were introduced in Lok Sabha. “Seven bills were passed by Lok Sabha and nine bills were passed by Rajya Sabha. Total number of bills passed by both Houses of Parliament during the session is nine."