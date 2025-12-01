Parliament Winter Session: Key bills on nuclear energy, excise, and more on government agenda. Full list

Parliament Winter Session: The winter session of Parliament begins today. The government has listed as many as 13 bills for introduction during the three-week session, which comprises 15 sittings until 19 December.

The opposition MPs have decided to raise several issues, including discussions related to the ongoing SIR, equality, income, the Delhi blast, pollution, and foreign policy.

The government, which has listed 13 new bills for introduction during the upcoming session, is likely to hold a discussion on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, India’s national song.

A total of 13 bills are listed in the legislative business which are likely to be taken up for passage during the session. The bills include – the National Highways (Amendment) Bill, the Atomic Energy Bill, the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill and the Higher Education Commission of India Bill -2025.

In the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to introduce the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill and Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025.

Besides the crucial 'The Atomic Energy Bill, 2025', which seeks to govern the use and regulation of atomic energy in India, a bill to establish a higher education regulator, which will replace existing bodies such as the UGC, is also listed for introduction in the winter session. According to a Lok Sabha bulletin, the proposed legislation has been christened the Higher Education Commission of India Bill.

What are the top 10 key bills on the government's agenda? Here's a complete list:

1-Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025 -The bill proposes to deepen penetration, accelerate growth, and promote ease of doing business in the insurance sector, according to the Parliament bulletin.

-This comes after the FY25 Union Budget proposed removing limits on foreign direct investment (FDI) in the sector from the current 74%. The bill will likely review and simplify the existing conditions for FDI in the sector.

2-Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025 - This bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on 12 August 2025 before being referred to the select committee.

- This bill provides for cross-border insolvency and group insolvency. Removes the fast-track insolvency process for small companies and startups

3-Atomic Energy Bill, 2025 -This bill aims to regulate the use of atomic energy.

-The proposed reforms would allow non-government entities to operate atomic power generation plants alongside the Nuclear Power Corporation of India. This comes as India aims to achieve 100 GW of nuclear energy by 2047.

4-The Securities Markets Code Bill, 2025 -This bill aims to consolidate the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992, the Depositories Act, 1996, and the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 into a single code.

5-The Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025 -This bill aims to amend the Companies Act, 2013 and the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008 to facilitate ease of doing business and remove certain gaps as per the report of the Company Law Committee (2022).

6- The Higher Education Commission of India Bill, 2025 This bill aims to constitute the Higher Education Commission of India for coordinating and determining standards in higher education, research, and scientific and technical institutions

7- The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025 This bill proposes to align with the amendments to the Central GST Act introduced by the Finance (No.2) Act, 2024, and replaces an Ordinance.

8- The National Highways (Amendment) Bill, 2025 The bill amends the National Highways Act, 1956 to facilitate faster and transparent land acquisition for national highways.

9- The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2025 This bill proposes to amend the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996.

10-The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025

-This bill amends 17 Acts; removes imprisonment provisions for several minor offences and rationalises penalties for several violations.

-This bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on 18 August 20025 and then referred to a select committee.