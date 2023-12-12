Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to introduce three criminal law bills including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 in Parliament on Tuesday, HT reported. These bills have been redrafted on various recommendations made by a parliamentary standing committee.
The government introduced three bills on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) in the Lok Sabha on August 11 to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), 1898, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs had recommended the retention of several existing provisions in its November report. It urged the government to retain IPC section 377 provisions related to carnal intercourse with minors and acts of bestiality.
After the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2023 by the Rajya Sabha, which followed the Supreme Court upholding the revocation of Article 370 from the erstwhile state, the Upper House has more businesses lined for Tuesday as the Parliament reconvenes for the ongoing Winter Session.
1) Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill will replace CrPC, and will now have 533 sections.
2) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, which will replace the IPC, will have 356 sections instead of the earlier 511 sections.
3) Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, which will replace the Evidence Act, will now have 170 sections instead of the earlier 167.
Besides, Union Home Minister Amit Shah may also introduce two more bills in the Parliament on Tuesday for reservation of 33% seats for women in the assemblies of Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha. During the discussion of the bill in the Upper House of Parliament, Union Home Minister Amit Shah mentioned the verdict of the Supreme Court upholding the abrogation of Article 370 and called it a big defeat of Opposition parties.
Amid the Winter Session of the Parliament, the Centre will replace three existing criminal laws bills with new ones following various recommendations made by a parliamentary panel.
The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed unanimously the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 with voice vote amending key laws in the Union Territory aimed at providing "rights to those who faced injustice".
The significant legislative move on the sixth day of the Parliament's Winter Session witnessed various Opposition leaders raising issues to reinstate the statehood of the erstwhile state and announce elections there.
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is to move the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passage to regulate the appointment, conditions of service and term of office of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners, and the procedure for transaction of business by the Election Commission.
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is to move the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passage to repeal certain enactments and to amend an enactment. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.
Rajya Sabha MPs Laxmikant Bajpayee, Vivek Tankha and Jayant Chaudhary are to present the Two Hundred and Fifty-second Report (in English and Hindi) of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation on the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017 in the House today.
Rajya Sabha MPs Satish Chandra Dubey and Fauzia Khan are to lay on the table, a copy (in English and Hindi) of the Thirty-Fourth Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (2023-2024) on Action Taken by the Government on the Observations/Recommendations contained in the Twenty-Eighth Report of the Committee on “Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY)" pertaining to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (Department of Food and Public Distribution).
Rajya Sabha MPs Abdul Wahab and Ashok Kumar Mittal are to lay on the table, a copy (in English and Hindi) of the Twenty-Sixth Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on ‘India and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) – Contours of Cooperation’.
Rajya Sabha MPs Anil Jain and Radha Mohan Das Agrawal are to lay on the table, a copy (in English and Hindi) of the Twenty-First Report of the Committee on Public Undertakings (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on ‘Oil India Limited’ in the House today.
The Narendra Modi-led government has greenlit the introduction of criminal law amendment bills to replace their pre-colonial predecessors. However, the Cabinet reportedly disagreed with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on two points about adultery and homosexuality.
