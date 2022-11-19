Parliament Winter Session to begin on December 7

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday informed that the winter session of Parliament would take place from December 7 to 29. He provided the information on his official Twitter handle.
In a tweet, he said, "Winter Session 2022 of Parliament will commence from 7 December & continue till 29th December having 17 sittings spread over 23 days. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the session. Looking forward for constructive debate."
As per ANI reports, the first day of the upcoming winter session is likely to be adjourned in the wake of the death of sitting members. Amongst the sitting MPs who passed away recently include Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.
"Since the Covid numbers have declined significantly and most members and staff of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariat are completely vaccinated, the session is likely to convene without any major Covid-induced restrictions," sources told ANI.
It is pertinent to mention that this will be the first Parliament session in which Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, will officiate proceedings in the Upper House.
In this session, the central government will draw up a list of Bills to be passed during the upcoming session while the Opposition will demand a discussion on pressing matters, ANI reported.
The Monsoon Session commenced on July 18 and adjourned on August 8. The session saw 16 sessions spread over a period of 22 days.
A total of six Bills were introduced in Lok Sabha during the last session of Parliament. Seven Bills were passed by Lok Sabha and 5 bills by the Rajya Sabha. One Bill was withdrawn. The total number of Bills passed by both Houses of Parliament during the session was 5.
