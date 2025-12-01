Parliament Winter Session to kick off on a stormy note today; Opposition to corner Govt on SIR, Delhi blast, labour laws

The winter session of Parliament is likely to kick off on a stormy note today, with the Opposition insisting on a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by the Election Commission of India, which is underway in many states across the country.

The government, which plans to introduce 10 bills during the session, has expressed its willingness to discuss any issue as per rules. The government has also decided to hold a discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram, India’s national song.

In as many as three meetings held on Sunday—an all-party meet chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meetings of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha—debate on the SIR was the central theme of the Opposition’s demands.

The winter session of Parliament will continue till December 19, as announced by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Parliament is set to have 15 sittings across 19 days. Private Members' Bills are set to be taken for consideration on December 5 and 19, and Private Members' resolutions on December 12.

What is INDIA bloc demanding Besides the SIR, the Opposition has also expressed its demand to have discussions on national security against the backdrop of Delhi car explosion, labour codes, Governors’ role and pending dues to states. The Opposition has already warned the government that it will be responsible for disruptions, if a debate on SIR is not allowed.

Samajwadi Party lawmaker Ramgopal Yadav warned that House will not be allowed to function without a debate on SIR.

"Most of the political discussions are fictional, even during the elections, while the basic issues of the public are being ignored. The mainstream media is largely responsible for this. I hope the government thinks beyond elections. Aren't income and equality the issues to discuss? If we talk about India's GDP growth story and see that it's not reflected in daily life, shouldn't we discuss it?," RJD leader Manoj Jha told news agency ANI

At the all-party meeting was held at the Parliament House Complex on Sunday chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, 50 leaders from 36 political parties, including several Union Ministers participated, with the aim of ensuring a constructive and productive session.

Parliament will remain a museum-like structure: Jha "If we talk about the concerns people have regarding the SIR, then see if we had not appealed to the Supreme Court, the relief the public received in terms of documents would not have been possible as well. These need to be discussed in detail; otherwise, Parliament will remain a museum-like structure," Jha said.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, "The SIR was conducted across the entire state in a very short span of time, which is impossible. Blasts have occurred in the capital. Prime Minister Modi's foreign policies are completely lost. In addition, air pollution in Delhi and other states must be discussed in detail. We have a strategic meeting today at 6 pm, and the Business Advisory Committee meeting is happening at 4 pm. Let us see what is on the BJP's agenda."

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju asserted that the government is fully prepared to address the opposition's concerns, even as some leaders warned of creating a ruckus in Parliament over the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls during the winter session.

Speaking to reporters following an all-party meeting today, Rijiju said that the government is prepared to address the issue, emphasising that Parliament "belongs to everyone" and urging all parties to uphold the sanctity of parliamentary debate.

"No one said that Parliament will not function or will not let it function. Some leaders said they can create a ruckus in the House over SIR. I am saying this in a positive manner that we are ready to listen to the opposition... Parliament belongs to everyone; it belongs to the country. There is a method to discuss every issue in Parliament. There are rules, there are conventions," the Union Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will brief accredited media representatives on the opening day of the Sixth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha on December 1 (Monday) at 10:00 am. The briefing will take place at Hans Dwar, Parliament House.

The INDIA bloc floor leaders have also called for a meeting at the office of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament on Monday.

ECI extends SIR deadline The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday extended by a week the schedule for the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls across 12 states and Union Territories, amid Opposition claims that the earlier “tight timelines” were hindering voters and officials. The poll panel, however, said the extension was meant to ensure “full transparency

In a statement, EC said the distribution of enumeration forms will now continue until December 11, instead of the earlier deadline of December 4. The draft electoral rolls will be published on December 16, replacing the previous date of December 9, while the period for filing claims and objections will now remain till January 15, 2026. The final voters’ list will now be published on February 14, instead of February 7

On 27 October, the poll panel announced the launch of the second phase of the SIR across nine states and three UTs, covering nearly half of India’s billion-strong electorate in an exercise that has become a political flashpoint. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal fall under this phase. Among them, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal are due for Assembly elections in 2026.

