Winter Session of Parliament begins Monday: Waqf Bill to Banking Laws – 16 legislations on Govt agenda | Full list here

The Winter Session of Parliament is scheduled to be held between November 25. There will be a total of 19 sittings.

The opposition has asked the Centre to allow discussions in the Parliament on the US prosecutors' bribery charges against the Adani Group. The violence in Manipur is also expected to feature in the Parliament session.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju said that the matters to be taken up in the two Houses will be decided by their authorised committees with the consent of the respective Chair.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government has listed 16 bills, including the Waqf Act Amendment Bill, for the for the session which runs till December 20.

Five bills have been listed for introduction, consideration and passage, while 10 are for consideration and passage, according to the bulletin of the Lok Sabha.

The details of the bills, as prepared by New Delhi-based PRS Legislative Research (PRS) is as follows:

Bills listed for introduction, consideration and passing The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024: Seeks to provide for the development of shipping and ensure compliance with obligations under international treaties. The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024: Seeks to promote coastal trade and encourage the participation of Indian vessels for national security and commercial needs.

3. The Indian Ports Bill, 2024: This bill seeks to provide measures to secure the conservation of ports, security and pollution control at ports in line with obligations under international treaties.

4. The Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2024: Seeks to amend the Punjab Courts Act, 1918, to enhance the pecuniary appellate jurisdiction of Delhi district courts from ₹3 lakh to ₹20 lakh.

5. The Rashtriya Sahkari Vishwavidyalaya Bill, 2024: To establish the Rashtriya Sahkari Vishwavidyalaya.

Bills listed for consideration and passing The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024: Amends the Waqf Act, 1995, to allow for non-Muslim members in the Central Waqf Council and Waqf Boards, revoke the finality of Waqf Tribunal decisions, and grant Collectors the power to conduct surveys of waqf properties. The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024: Repeals the Mussalman Wakf Act, 1923. The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024: Provides for creation of Urban Disaster Management Authorities in cities and for formation of State Disaster Response Forces at the state level. The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024: Reserves seats in the Goa Legislative Assembly for Scheduled Tribes.

5. The Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024: Replaces the Aircraft Act, 1934, which regulates the civil aviation sector. Retains most of the provisions of the Act.

6. The Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024: Repeals the Indian Railway Board Act, 1905 and incorporates the provisions of the 1905 Act into the Railways Act, 1989.

7. The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024: Replaces the Indian Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, 1925, which provides for the rights and liabilities attached to goods transported via sea. The Bill retains all provisions of the Act.

8. The Bills of Lading Bill, 2024: Replaces the Indian Bills of Lading Act, 1856, which provides for a legal framework for issuance of bills of lading, a document issued by a freight carrier to a shipper. Retains almost all the provisions of the Act.

9. The Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024: Expands the definition of mineral oils, introduces petroleum leases, and decriminalises some offences.

10. The Boilers Bill, 2024: Replaces the Boilers Act, 1923, which provides for the regulation and safe operation of boilers. The Bill retains all provisions of the Act.

