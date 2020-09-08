Parliamentary committees to get reconstituted ahead of monsoon session

The decision of the speaker and chairman not only means that some of the chairmen of committee could be replaced but it could also indicate what happens to senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Anand Sharma who head parliamentary committees and were part of the 23 Congress leaders who had written a letter to demand a systematic overhaul in the organisation to party president Sonia Gandhi. Consequently, the ongoing parliamentary scrutiny of Facebook too is closely linked with any changes in the IT (information technology) committee. If the chairman gets changed then they would play a key role in deciding whether to continue, delay or not take up further scrutiny at all in the matter.