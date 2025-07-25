Parliamentary panel flags rural property cards scheme's slow progress

The Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj has flagged the slow progress of the SVAMITVA scheme, which verifies legal ownership of rural residential land through precise mapping and issues property cards to owners.

The panel, which has submitted its report to Parliament, noted that achieving full coverage by 2025 may face delays, as 30,000 villages across Indian states and Union territories have yet to be surveyed.

The committee, headed by Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, Lok Sabha member from Odisha's Koraput, urged the government to accelerate drone surveys and issue property cards by providing targeted technical and logistical support to states.

Drone surveys have been completed in nearly 318,000 villages, compared to a target of 346,000 villages.

The central government launched the scheme in April 2020 with the primary objective of providing property ownership records to rural households. The scheme’s core focus is on surveying rural inhabited lands using drones to prepare detailed maps with ownership details, which will then be digitized and integrated into official land records.

The move is expected to help villagers access credit and reduce land-related disputes.

According to the initial timeline set up by the ministry of panchayati raj, states and Union territories were expected to complete drone surveys by March 2025 and the preparation of property cards by March 2026. However, the government informed the panel that despite the delay, the work in the remaining villages is likely to be completed by the end of 2025-26.

The panel also pointed out that, besides slow implementation, the funds provided by the government are not sufficient. “The committee also observed that in rural areas, there are so many complications on the title of the property due to joint or undivided families and common and community land ownership by the tribal society,” it said in the report.

“As the legal action is a state subject. These issues need due thought by the government to resolve them in a systematic and within the legal framework. For the purpose, they need to deploy adequately trained, technically and legally qualified persons, adequate funds for implementation of the same,” it added.

