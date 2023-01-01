Finance panel will firm up regulators: Jayant Sinha

There are two or three areas that we are looking at, which the honourable members want us to examine. One is the entire area of cybercrime. There are these loan apps that are being used right now, once again, to start various kinds of ponzi schemes and to scam people. So, cybercrime, particularly these loan apps, is a very high priority. The second priority is to look at state finances. Obviously, because many states now, post-covid, are dealing with a lot of challenges in terms of their finances, and the switch from the National Pension System (NPS) to Old Pension System (OPS) is going to aggravate some of these public finance issues. Public finance is the second topic we intend to look at. The third topic we have been consistently working on—if you see over the last few years, we have done a lot of work in that area—is strengthening regulatory capacity. There, we have looked at, of course, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board. Now we have looked at CCI, and we should absolutely look at Sebi (and) we should look at RBI because what we need to do is ensure that our regulators are ready for a $5 trillion or $10 trillion economy so that we can expand into that comfortably. You have got to build regulatory capacity, skills, and expertise. We have a very sophisticated financial system now, particularly as far as the digital infrastructure is concerned, with direct benefits transfer, UPI, and everything that is happening in fintech, with digital currency coming in, all of these require us to be very vigilant in terms of regulations and innovation. We need enough regulatory capacity to deal with the issues and challenges confronting us because if laws and regulations are not clear, it is difficult to invest, and it is difficult to grow. That is the third area that we are looking at.