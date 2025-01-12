News
Parliamentary panel reviews price spike of medicines
Summary
- The Parliamentary Standing Committee evaluated essential medicine pricing on 7 Jan, amidst a 50% price increase announced last Oct. The Department of Pharmaceuticals reported on fixed prices for numerous drugs and the operation of 14,500 Jan Aushadhi Kendras to offer affordable medicines nationwide.
New Delhi: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilizers reviewed the prices of essential medicines on 7 January in a meeting attended by officials from the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP).
