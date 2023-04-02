Parliamentary panel seeks probe as Central Information Commission outsources majority of posts2 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 09:46 PM IST
Highlighting a large number of outsourced employees in the Central Information Commission, a Parliamentary Committee has asked the Staff Selection Commission to look into the reasons hindering direct recruitment in the transparency watchdog.
With a majority of posts within the Central Information Commission outsourced to contractual staffers, a parliamentary committee has now called for a probe into the matter. The Staff Selection Commission has been look into the reasons hindering direct recruitment in the transparency watchdog.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×