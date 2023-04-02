Apart from the Central Information Commission, India also has 28 state-level Information Commissions - some of which have now become obsolete. As per the Satark Nagrik Sangathan report published in 2022, two of these state commissions (Jharkhand and Tripura) are now defunct. Four were functioning without a Chief Information Commissioner (as of October 2022) while four more states had seen the top post remain vacant for months in the recent past.