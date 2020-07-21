Parliamentary panel set to review impact of locust attacks today

NEW DELHI : The menace of locust attacks that threatened to hit rural areas across several states in the past four months has led to a demand for a national policy to control it. This comes ahead of the parliamentary committee on agriculture that is scheduled to take up the issue in tomorrow.

The panel will on Tuesday discuss the impact of the locust attack in the country and review steps taken to deal with the problem. The meeting, the first since the covid-19 outbreak in March, will specifically look into the impact locust attacks have had on the farming sector and the need for a national policy to deal with it.

“This is not an issue that can be resolved at a state level. The Union government needs to do much more than what is being done currently and that requires an overall national policy on the issue," said a parliamentarian who is part of the committee.

In rural areas, the locust swarms are a threat to the kharif crop. The scale of the problem can be gauged from the fact that as of last week the ministry of agriculture and farmers’ welfare had carried out locust control operations in over 350,000 hectares across at least nine states, including the more-affected ones of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana.

On Tuesday, officials of the departments of agriculture, cooperation and farmers will give presentations to the 30-member committee on agriculture, cooperation and farmers welfare detailing the steps taken to combat the locust attack in the country.

The apex Locust Warning Organization (LWO), headquartered in Faridabad, falls under this department and works for protection of standing crops and other vegetation from the ravages of desert locusts.

“This is a very significant issue that threatens to impact not just the current harvest but also overall ecosystem. In that sense, it goes beyond just being a farmers’ issue. In the meeting on Tuesday, we are hopeful of discussing issues related to it, hear out what officials have to say and asses the current situation," a lawmaker who is part of the committee said, requesting anonymity.

Desert locusts can travel up to 150 km a day with conducive winds and can finish food enough for more than 3,000 people per day. The Centre has put in place 60 control teams with spray vehicles in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

