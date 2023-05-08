The Parliamentary standing committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture will hear the representative of the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday regarding the issue of 'fixing of airfares'. The development came as some reports claimed ‘steep hikes’ in the fares of flights from violence-hit Manipur and budget carrier Go First filing for voluntary insolvency resolution.

The meeting is scheduled at 3:30 PM and the officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation will brief the standing committee on the technicalities of fixing the airfares. The Parliamentary standing committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture is headed by YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy.

"It has been seen many times that the airfares rise during summer vacations. Today officials of the aviation ministry have been called and discussion will take place regarding airfares," a committee member told the news agency ANI.

The agenda of the meeting also includes considering and adopting draft reports on - 'Heritage Theft - The Illegal Trade in Indian Antiquities and the Challenges of Retrieving and Safeguarding Our Tangible Cultural Heritage' and 'Development of Greenfield and Brownfield Airports and Issues pertaining to Civil Enclaves in Defence Airports'.

The meeting comes at a time when many reports have claimed that flights between Assam's capital Guwahati and Manipur's capital Imphal are more expensive than normal. The hike in airfares is seen at a time when several locations in Manipur are hit by violence.

Go First has also filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The budget airline ran into operational problems after a US-based manufacturer delayed the supply of engines to the aircraft carrier.

In a tight marketplace like aviation, the insolvency of an airline like Go First can impact prices. The officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation are expected to touch on all such aspects during the meeting with the Parliamentary committee.

(With agency inputs)