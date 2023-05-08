Parliamentary panel to hear Ministry of Civil Aviation on ‘fixing of airfares’ amid Go First crises2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 03:22 PM IST
The meeting is scheduled at 3:30 PM and the officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation will brief the standing committee on the technicalities of fixing the airfares
The Parliamentary standing committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture will hear the representative of the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday regarding the issue of 'fixing of airfares'. The development came as some reports claimed ‘steep hikes’ in the fares of flights from violence-hit Manipur and budget carrier Go First filing for voluntary insolvency resolution.
