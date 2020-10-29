Parliamentary panel to meet Airtel on data protection bill

The joint parliamentary committee (JPC) on Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, will meet representatives of Bharti Airtel Ltd on 6 November, a person aware of the development said on Thursday, requesting anonymity.

This follows the panel meeting representatives of all three telcos—Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd—earlier this week to assess their preparedness on 5G implementation in the country.

Mint on Wednesday had reported that the parliamentary panel has decided to invite representatives of Reliance Jio and Airtel, cab aggregating services Uber and Ola as well as caller ID and spam blocking service Truecaller as it widens its scrutiny of social media, e-commerce and online services companies over issues linked to data protection.

According to news channel CNBC Awaaz, representatives of Reliance Jio will meet the committee on 4 November, while Uber and Ola will appear on the fifth.

On Wednesday, the parliamentary panel asked social networking site Twitter to apologize in writing and submit an affidavit for showing Ladakh as part of China. The panel also discussed with representatives of Amazon.com Inc the transfer of data to the US.

To engage with more such digital platforms and companies, the panel is scheduled to hold another round of meeting on Thursday with Google and Paytm representatives.

Ajay Sawhney, electronics and IT ministry secretary, last week wrote a strongly-worded letter to Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey conveying the Centre’s disapproval over misrepresentation of the Indian map.

The letter said such incidents bring disrepute not just to Twitter but also questions its fairness and neutrality.

