Parliamentary panel to summon big tech firms to discuss competitive conduct

- The move comes after Competition Commission of India (CCI) gave a presentation to the Parliamentary panel regarding ongoing investigations.
A Parliamentary panel has decided to summon representatives from Big Tech companies such as Google, Amazon, Twitter, Facebook etc., amid widespread anti-trust investigations across the world, news agency PTI reported
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance is expected to discuss issues related to their competitive practices. The move comes after Competition Commission of India (CCI) gave a presentation to the panel regarding ongoing investigations.
BJP leader and former union minister Jayant Sinha, who is also the head of the panel, told PTI that the committee had "an excellent set of discussions" with officials from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and CCI.
The regulator told the panel that it was setting up a 'Digital Markets and Data Unit' for effectively dealing with anti-competition practices of big tech companies and bringing a new bill to amend the CCI Act.
CCI also cited a number of investigations it is carrying out in the digital space, including those against Google, Facebook-WhatsApp, Apple, Amazon, Flipkart, MakeMyTrip-Goibibo, Swiggy and Zomato.
The meeting also comes against the backdrop of mounting concerns globally, including in India, about alleged practices of big tech players and technology platforms that could be adversely impacting competition in the market place.
The next meeting is likely to be called in the second week of May.
