Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance to meet today: From IBC to RBI, here is what's on the agenda…

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance is scheduled to meet at 11 am in Parliament House Annexe today to discuss issues with the Insolvency and Banking Code (IBC), and the Reserve Bank of India's role in the Indian economy, according to an ANI report.

Chaired by BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, on the agenda for this Committee meet is:

Record oral evidence of the representatives of State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank and Indian Overseas Bank on the subject ‘Review of working of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and Emerging Issues’.

Also, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Sanjay Malhotra to brief the committee on the subject ‘RBI’s Evolving Role in India’s Dynamic Economy’.

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs is also set to meet at 11 am in Parliament House Annexe today and tommorow to discuss cyber crime and computing related issues, according to an ANI report.

Chaired by BJP MP Dr Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs comprises participants from various ministries and government organisations.

Topics of discussion on the agenda for this Committee meet, include:

Cyber Crime – Ramifications, Protection and Prevention”. i. Reserve Bank of India (RBI); and

Ministry of Education and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC). The Committee will again meet at 11 am in Parliament House Annexe Extension Building on July 11.

Topic of discussion on the agenda for tomorrow's Committee meet, include:

“Cyber Crime – Ramifications, Protection and Prevention”.