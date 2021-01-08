OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Parliament's budget session will begin soon, says LS speaker Om Birla
The session will be normal and run its full course, said Birla, who attended an outreach programme for panchayat representatives here. (HT)
The session will be normal and run its full course, said Birla, who attended an outreach programme for panchayat representatives here. (HT)

Parliament's budget session will begin soon, says LS speaker Om Birla

1 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2021, 04:54 PM IST Staff Writer

  • According to the speaker, the government will issue guidelines about the vaccination of parliamentarians before the start of the session

The budget session of Parliament will "begin soon", Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Friday.

The session will be normal and run its full course, said Birla, who attended an outreach programme for panchayat representatives.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Vials with a sticker reading the coronavirus vaccine and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo.

UK to clear Moderna vaccine as soon as Friday

1 min read . 04:47 PM IST
Photo: HT

COVID: Delhi reports 44 fresh cases, 10 deaths; positivity rate 0.59%

1 min read . 04:47 PM IST
The session will be normal and run its full course, said Birla, who attended an outreach programme for panchayat representatives here.

Parliament's budget session will begin soon, says LS speaker Om Birla

1 min read . 04:54 PM IST
File photo of Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi

26/11 mastermind Lakhvi sentenced to 15 years in prison by Pak court

1 min read . 04:31 PM IST

As per the speaker, the Central Government will issue guidelines about the vaccination of parliamentarians before the start of the session.

"The budget session will begin soon. The government will decide on it. There was a challenge of COVID-19 and a spurt in infection, but now the budget session will begin and will be of the same length as it used to be and all subjects will be discussed," Birla said while speaking to reporters.

Union Budget likely to be presented on 1 Feb

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) recommended a Budget session of Parliament from 29 January.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on 29 January and Union Budget will be presented on 1 February, news agency PTI reported attributing it to sources quoting CCPA recommendations.

The final decision on the commencement of the session will be taken by the Union Cabinet of Ministers.

With agency inputs

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout