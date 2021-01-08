Parliament's budget session will begin soon, says LS speaker Om Birla

The budget session of Parliament will "begin soon", Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Friday.

The session will be normal and run its full course, said Birla, who attended an outreach programme for panchayat representatives.

As per the speaker, the Central Government will issue guidelines about the vaccination of parliamentarians before the start of the session.

"The budget session will begin soon. The government will decide on it. There was a challenge of COVID-19 and a spurt in infection, but now the budget session will begin and will be of the same length as it used to be and all subjects will be discussed," Birla said while speaking to reporters.

Union Budget likely to be presented on 1 Feb

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) recommended a Budget session of Parliament from 29 January.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on 29 January and Union Budget will be presented on 1 February, news agency PTI reported attributing it to sources quoting CCPA recommendations.

The final decision on the commencement of the session will be taken by the Union Cabinet of Ministers.

With agency inputs

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

