The Parliament is all set to witness a confrontation between the government and the Opposition over raging issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers' protest, fuel prices hike and vaccination strategy as its monsoon session will start from today.

The monsoon session will conclude on August 13.

"The sixth session of the 17th Lok Sabha will commence on July 19. Subject to exigencies of government business, the session is likely to conclude on August 13," a Lok Sabha release said.

Rajya Sabha press communique stated that President Ram Nath Kovind has summoned the House to meet on July 19 and the session will continue till August 13.

This will be the first session of parliament since the results of assembly polls in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

Last year, the monsoon session began in September and the winter session was not held due to the COVID-19 situation.

According to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, during the 19 sittings of the session, 31 Government business items including 29 Bills and 2 financial items will be taken up. Six bills will be brought to replace the ordinances.

Lok Sabha will meet from 11 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 6 pm unless directed otherwise by Speaker Om Birla. Four days have been allotted for the transaction of private members business, which is taken up in the post-lunch session.

The Speaker has also allocated days for answering questions by ministers in the rotational order.

