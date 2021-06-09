OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Parliament's Public Accounts Committee to meet on 16 June, likely to fix agenda for 2021

The first meeting of the reconstituted Public Accounts Committee of Parliament will be held on June 16 and is likely to fix the agenda for the year.

Sources said one of the items for a review by the committee is expected to be Covid management, but the members will decide on the priority agenda during the meeting.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

This is the first of the parliamentary committees that would be meeting after a gap of almost three months.

No meeting of the standing committees could be held due to the second wave of the coronavirus, which led to deaths of a large number of people.

The committee is headed by leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

The Congress has been urging the government to allow the holding of meetings of the standing committees of Parliament, but the same could not be held due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases since April.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout