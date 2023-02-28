NEW DELHI : Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala inaugurated the ‘Grand start-up Conclave’ in Animal Husbandry and Diary at a Convention Centre in Hyderabad.

Ministers of State for I&B, L Murugan and MoS Animal Husbandry Sanjeev Kumar Balyan along with State Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries T Srinivas Yadav were present at the event.

Addressing the Conclave, Parshottam Rupala stated that the Agriculture diversification through animal husbandry is one of the primary drivers of growth in rural incomes and higher public investment in the Livestock Sector is the need of the hour.

“The Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (MoAHD) stands committed to work with all stakeholders to further boost growth in the livestock sector and thereby making animal husbandry more remunerative to farmers and entrepreneurs engaged in the Livestock Sector," he added.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Kumar Balyan also addressed the gathering and highlighted the importance of livestock sector and Major Challenges of Livestock Sector in India viz. lower productivity and emerging diseases.

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying is dovetailing and synergizing efforts with other Ministries and stakeholders in order to overcome all these challenges and promoting entrepreneurship, technology interventions, digitalization, innovative ideas etc.

The ministry is also dovetailing and synergizing efforts with other ministries and stakeholders especially in the context of a common objective of helping the farmers and entrepreneurs increase their income through the livestock sector.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L Murugan emphasized that transforming rural economy through scientific intervention in livestock sector has already commenced and we are speeding up the process to achieve new milestones and Valuable suggestions of all the stakeholders will help us to formulate policy for further development.

We are marking Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and have entered into Amrit Kaal, the 25-year-long lead up to India. “Before 2014, there were a meager number of startups, now we are 3rd in the world with more than 1 lakh startups." India is in 8th position in meat exports and 3rd in eggs exports across the world. Dairy, Animal Husbandry is growing and leading with technology,“ the minister added.

This event brought together entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts to share their ideas, network, and learn from each other. It provided an excellent opportunity to showcase innovative ideas and products and network with fellow entrepreneurs and stakeholders.

The event featured keynote speeches by prominent industry leaders, interactive sessions, panel discussions, and presentations by successful start-ups.

The conclave included showcasing of selected startups, pitch fest, buyer seller meet and a workshop for startups to train the early-stage startups operating in the animal husbandry and dairying sector in the art of pitching, building the main business pillars and their story of impact.