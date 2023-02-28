Parshottam Rupala inaugurates grand startup conclave in Hyderabad
- Rupala said that the agriculture diversification through animal husbandry is one of the primary drivers of growth in rural incomes and higher public investment in the livestock sector is the need of the hour
NEW DELHI : Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala inaugurated the ‘Grand start-up Conclave’ in Animal Husbandry and Diary at a Convention Centre in Hyderabad.
