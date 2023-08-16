Parsi New Year 2023: Top wishes and quotes to share with your loved ones

Parsi New Year 2023: Top wishes and quotes to share with your loved ones1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 07:42 AM IST
Navroz, also known as Nowruz, is being celebrated today in India by the Parsi community. It marks the beginning of the Persian New Year and is a day of cleaning, decorating, prayers, and feasting. Wishes for joy, success, and good health are being shared.
Parsi New Year wishes: The auspicious festival of Navroz which is also known as Nowruz, falls in India in the month July or August. This year Parsi New Year will be observed today i.e. on 16 August. The Parsi community in India follows the Shahenshahi calendar, due to which they observe Navroz nearly about 200 days after the rest of the world. Globally, Parsi New Year falls in the month of March.