Parsi New Year 2023: Top wishes and quotes to share with your loved ones

 1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 07:42 AM IST Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Navroz, also known as Nowruz, is being celebrated today in India by the Parsi community. It marks the beginning of the Persian New Year and is a day of cleaning, decorating, prayers, and feasting. Wishes for joy, success, and good health are being shared.

File photo: Parsi children perform during a celebration to mark the Parsi New Year.Premium
File photo: Parsi children perform during a celebration to mark the Parsi New Year.

Parsi New Year wishes: The auspicious festival of Navroz which is also known as Nowruz, falls in India in the month July or August. This year Parsi New Year will be observed today i.e. on 16 August. The Parsi community in India follows the Shahenshahi calendar, due to which they observe Navroz nearly about 200 days after the rest of the world. Globally, Parsi New Year falls in the month of March.

This day also marks the beginning of the Iranian or Persian New Year which is celebrated globally by different ethnicities for over 3,000 years. During this day, the Parsi community in India clean and decorate their homes, offer prayers to God, prepare meals and invite their family and friends for gettogether. Traditional meals like Dhansak, Patra Ni Machi, Sali Boti, Berry Pulav, Lagan Nu Custard, Ravo is often cooked in Parsi households.

Here are top wishes and quotes to share with your loved ones this Parsi New Year: 

Wish you and your family a joyous year, may your life be filled with joy, achievements, and wellness. Navroz Mubarak

May love, bravery, wisdom, patience, be by your side this year.  

May this year bring lot of happiness and prosperity to you and your family

Saal Mubarak! May this year bring you and your family joy, success and good health.

May this year be a fresh chapter filled with new ambitions, goals and success. Navroz Mubarak

May your life bloom with joy, happiness and success just as flowers with arrival of Spring

Saal Mubarak! Wish the coming year is filled with compassion, togetherness for you and your loved ones.

On this auspicious day, wish you and your loved ones achieve fulfillment they deserve in the coming year. Navroz Mubarak

Wish this radiant rays of Navroz lead you and your family to new beginnings

Saal Mubarak! May the coming 12 months be full of contentment, peace for you and your family.

16 Aug 2023, 09:10 AM IST
