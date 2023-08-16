Parsi New Year 2023: Top wishes and quotes to share with your loved ones

Parsi New Year wishes: The auspicious festival of Navroz which is also known as Nowruz, falls in India in the month July or August. This year Parsi New Year will be observed today i.e. on 16 August. The Parsi community in India follows the Shahenshahi calendar, due to which they observe Navroz nearly about 200 days after the rest of the world. Globally, Parsi New Year falls in the month of March.

