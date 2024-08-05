Hello User
Parsvnath developers CEO Sanjeev Jain arrested after 60-kilometre chase by Delhi police

Parsvnath developers CEO Sanjeev Jain arrested after 60-kilometre chase by Delhi police

Livemint

Parsvnath developers CEO Sanjeev Jain arrested after 60-kilometer chase by Delhi police

Delhi Police apprehended Sanjeev Jain, the CEO and managing director of Parsvnath Developers, at Indira Gandhi International Airport following a 60-kilometre pursuit. The arrest occurred after Jain attempted to evade capture when police arrived at his residence on August 3, Hindustan Times reported.

"Jain was arrested on Saturday by the STF team of Shahdara from the IGI airport following non-bailable warrants issued against the CEO for his inability to appear before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said in a statement, as quoted by PTI.

Jain faced multiple warrants stemming from a consumer complaint filed by Rajat Babbar in 2017. There were four non-bailable warrants and one bailable warrant from the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, all pending at the Shahdara police station, the report added.

Police reports indicate that the latest non-bailable warrant, issued on July 18, 2024, was due to Jain's failure to appear before the commission. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary confirmed, "Jain was arrested on Saturday by the STF team of Shahdara from the IGI airport following non-bailable warrants issued against the CEO for his inability to appear before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission."

Sanjeev Jain, who resides in DLF Phase 2, Gurugram, has been associated with Parsvnath Developers Private Limited for 32 years. The company, established in 1984, operates in 37 cities across 13 states in India.

Jain, who holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Bharti Vidyapeeth, Pune, and completed his schooling at Jain Khekra Inter College in Uttar Pradesh, was produced before the commission on Sunday following his arrest.

"Four non-bailable warrants and one bailable warrant from the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission were pending at the Shahdara police station against Jain," the statement said, adding that he was produced before the commission on Sunday.

