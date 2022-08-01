The officials on Sunday informed that a portion of a flyover on the Gurugram-Jaipur Expressway fell on the road below after few cracks appeared in it.

"A three-foot block from the flyover on Gurugram-Jaipur Expressway at the Shikopur crossing fell on the road below at around 9.30 am. A major accident was prevented as it was a Sunday and there was not much traffic movement," said officials as quoted by news agency PTI.

After getting the information, the NHAI reached the spot to immediately start the repair work and barricaded the damaged portion of the flyover. It has also ordered an enquiry into the incident.

Ajay Arya, NHAI Director said, "A probe is on and strict action will be taken in accordance with the report."

Recently, a part of the 296-km-long Bundelkhand expressway has also developed deep potholes due to heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh, within a week of Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching this long-stretched road.

Durgesh Upadhyay, UP Expressway Industrial Authority spokesperson informed that the portion of Bundelkhand expressway has developed one-and-a-half-foot-deep potholes due to incessant rainfall at Chiriya Salempur area in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district

However, the chuckholes were repaired instantly and the road opened for traffic movement, the official added, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was heavily criticized by Opposition parties about the quality of the road construction and sought action against concerned officials and companies.