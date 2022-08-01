Gurugram-Jaipur Expressway: Part of flyover fell on road, probe on1 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 06:06 AM IST
A three-foot block from the flyover on Gurugram-Jaipur Expressway at the Shikopur crossing fell on the road below at around 9.30 am.
A three-foot block from the flyover on Gurugram-Jaipur Expressway at the Shikopur crossing fell on the road below at around 9.30 am.
Listen to this article
The officials on Sunday informed that a portion of a flyover on the Gurugram-Jaipur Expressway fell on the road below after few cracks appeared in it.