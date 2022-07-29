Partha Chatterjee says being framed in SSC scam; ED probing 3 firms linked to Arpita Mukherjee: 10 points2 min read . 03:26 PM IST
- Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a school recruitment scam
Day after he was stripped of all posts in the Trinamool Congress and relieved of ministerial duties, Partha Chatterjee on Friday said that he was a victim of a conspiracy hatched against him. Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a school recruitment scam.
Here are 10 things to know about the Bengal SSC scam case:
- The 69-year-old leader is under the custody of the ED. As he was taken to ESI hospital at Joka on the southern outskirts of the city for a medical-check up, Chatterjee said he was just a “victim of a conspiracy".
- The probe agency is reportedly investigating three firms linked to the former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's aide. ED suspects that Arpita was appointed as the director of these firms after she came in association with the sacked TMC minister.
- When the school jobs scam was allegedly pulled off, Chatterjee had held the education portfolio. The probe agency has reportedly recovered around ₹50 crore in cash from different houses under Chatterjee’s aide Arpita Mukherjee's name.
- Arpita Mukherjee, was also arrested by the ED after crores of rupees in cash were seized from her residences in parts of the city.
- The central agency officials raided a third apartment yesterday evening linked to Mukherjee in the city's Chinar Park area.
- As the flat was locked and the keys could not be traced, ED sleuths broke open its entrance door in the presence of central force officers.
- Few days back, a raid was carried out in Mukherjee’s Belghoria area flat, where around ₹28 crore unaccounted cash was apparently found stashed along with large quantities of gold and silver.
- The ED had also reportedly seized over ₹21 crore in cash from another flat belonging to Mukherjee in Tollygunge area. The value of gold jewellery recovered from the alleged accused is still being ascertained, according to reports.
- The CBI, as directed by Calcutta High Court, is probing the alleged irregularities committed in the recruitment of Group-C and -D staff as well as teachers in government-sponsored and -aided schools on the recommendations of the West Bengal School Service Commission.
- The ED is probing the alleged irregularities committed in the recruitment of Group C and D staff as well as teachers in government-sponsored and aided schools on the recommendations of the West Bengal School Service Commission.
With agency inputs
