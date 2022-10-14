Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Partha Satpathy appointed as next Indian Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina

1 min read . 07:44 PM ISTSaurav Anand
Satpathy is presently serving as the Ambassador of India to Hungary. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly

Partha Satpathy has been appointed the next Indian Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday.

“Partha Satpathy presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Hungary, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to Bosnia and Herzegovina with residence in Budapest," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Satpathy is presently serving as the Ambassador of India to Hungary. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, it added.

