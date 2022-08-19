Partial return of rail concessions for elderly likely

The railways also provides concessions to rail staff by way of privilege passes, privilege ticket orders and complimentary passes. The quantum of revenue forgone in the passenger earnings segment as a result of concessions was ₹1,670 crore in FY17, ₹1,810 crore in FY18 and ₹1,995 crore in FY19, forming a substantial burden on railway finances. The panel also recommended that the ministry take proactive steps to review the criterion for granting concessions to reduce the impact on finances.

