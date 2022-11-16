NEW DELHI: Maximum participation of women is required to make India self-reliant and developed, said President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday.

Addressing a Women’s Self-Help Group Conference in Bhopal, she said that the nation has to create an enabling environment so that women feel free and fearless and can make full use of their potential.

The president added that women should inspire each other, help each other, raise their voices together for each other’s rights and move forward together on the path of progress. “Women’s Self-Help Groups are a good platform for bringing women together and taking them forward in various directions of progress."

She said that economic self-reliance is an effective means of empowering women. “Economic and social self-reliance complement each other. Self-Help Groups can contribute effectively in the self-reliance of women."

“There are more than four lakh active women self-help groups in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The greater participation of women through them will strengthen the economy, society and the country. The idea of making the groups a mass movement is commendable," the president said.

She added that women are leading maximum self-help groups and selling their products in India and abroad. “The products made by tribal women are reaching the consumers through Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited (TRIFED)."

“The overall development of the country lies in the progress of women of our country. With the contribution of women, India would emerge as a developed nation in near future," she said.