Participation women essential for India to become self-reliant: President1 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 03:26 PM IST
Economic and social self-reliance complement each other. Self-help groups can contribute effectively making women self-reliant
NEW DELHI: Maximum participation of women is required to make India self-reliant and developed, said President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday.