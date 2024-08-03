’Parties are ready to accept…’: Chief Justice DY Chandrachud notes plight of common men with court proceedings

  • Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said he got tremendous support and cooperation from everyone including the Bar and the Bench in setting up of Lok Adalat at every stage.

Livemint
Updated3 Aug 2024, 07:01 PM IST
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law & Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Supreme Court Judge Justice PS Narasimha during the commemoration of the Special Lok Adalat Week.
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Saturday noted plight of a common men who are ‘fed up’ with court proceedings, and said that there was a need for institutionalising the process of dispensing justice through Lok Adalats.

The Chief Justice was speaking at the commemoration function of the Special Lok Adalat held till August 3 in an effort to reduce the pendency of cases.

Chandrachud also highlighted the importance of Lok Adalats as an alternative dispute resolution mechanism.

"Log itna trast ho jate hain court ke mamlon se wo koi bhi settlement chahte hain...Bas court se dur kara dijiye (People are so fed up with the matters of the court that they just want a settlement). This process is the punishment and that is a cause of concern for all of us as judges," PTI quoted Chandrachud as saying at the commemoration of the special Lok Adalat week at the Supreme Court.

The Chief Justice added that “parties are ready to accept any sort of settlement because they want to get out of the system.”

CJI also cited several cases which were settled in the Special Lok Adalat. He cited a motor accident case in which the claimant was ready to settle the case for lower compensation despite being entitled to enhancement.

What CJI Chandrachud said

When the panels for the Lok Adalat were constituted, it was ensured that every panel would consist of two judges and two members of the Bar.

— The purpose behind doing this was to give ownership to the advocates over the institution because this is not an institution which is only run by the judges, and this is not the institution of the judges, for the judges, by the judges, PTI quoted Chandrachud as saying.

Chandrachud said he genuinely felt that the Supreme Court may be located in Delhi but it is not the Supreme Court of Delhi. It is the Supreme Court of India.

The CJI said the special Lok Adalat began with seven benches initially as "we were sceptical if we would be successful". "By Thursday we had 13 benches and there was so much work.

— Purpose of Lok Adalat has been to take justice to the homes of people and ensure people that we are constant presence in their lives.

First Published:3 Aug 2024, 07:01 PM IST
