NEW DELHI : The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is gaining support from across the political spectrum over the ongoing border dispute between India and China even as a political tussle is brewing between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress on the issue.

Some of the political parties that have traditionally been opposed to the BJP’s political ideology, including Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, have also come out in support of the Union government. However, the Congress leadership, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, has been consistently attacking the Centre over the death of 20 Indian soldiers during a violent clash with the Chinese army on the intervening night of 15-16 June.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has attacked prime minister Narendra Modi, while party president Sonia Gandhi made specific queries in an all-party meeting last week. Singh issued a press statement on Monday, criticizing the government.

“The entire country is sad, angry, and worried about the death of 20 soldiers of Indian army. It is the need of the hour that Union government and Opposition parties should unite which should be visible to the entire world. We have to let the Union government decide the next course of action in the best interest of the country and protect our borders. It is the responsibility of the government to protect the borders," tweeted Mayawati.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has also said that any action taken by the Centre to protect the borders of the country would be supported by the regional party. Similar sentiments have also been expressed by Telangana chief minister and the chief of the Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS), Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, chief of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also chief of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Earlier in the day, Singh issued a statement saying ‘decisions and actions’ of the Union government will have serious implications on future generation’s perceptions but warned that disinformation was no substitute for either diplomacy or decisive leadership. “We remind the government that disinformation is no substitute for diplomacy or decisive leadership. The truth cannot be suppressed by having pliant allies spout comforting but false statements," Singh said.

The remarks have started a war of words between the BJP and Congress as leaders of the ruling party have accused the Congress of not being able to deal with Chinese intrusion during the tenure of United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

“Dr Manmohan Singh can certainly share his wisdom on many subjects but the responsibilities of the office of the Prime Minister isn’t one of them. UPA personified systematic institutional erosion of that office, combined with disrespect for our armed forces. NDA has reversed that! Dr. Manmohan Singh belongs to the same party which: Helplessly surrendered over 43,000 Km of Indian territory to the Chinese!" tweeted JP Nadda, president of BJP.

Nadda also said that the tenure of UPA saw abject strategic and territorial surrender without a fight and during the tenure of Singh as PM there were more than 600 incursions by China.

“Time and again belittles our forces. One only wishes that Dr. Singh was as worried about Chinese designs when, as PM, he abjectly surrendered hundreds of square kilometres of India’s land to China. He presided over 600 incursions made by China between 2010 to 2013!" Nadda tweeted.

