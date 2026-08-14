Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: Why was 14 August chosen? Know history, significance and more

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is observed on August 14 to remember the suffering and loss of millions of people who were impacted by the Partition of India in 1947.

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day The day falls right before India’s Independence Day, serving as a reminder of one of the most traumatic episodes in the history of the nation.

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The partition in India saw the largest mass migrations ever recorded. Millions were forced to leave their homes and livelihoods amid the widespread communal violence. The traumatic situation left deep social and political scars, particularly in border regions such as Punjab and Bengal.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the significance of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on August 14? ⌵ Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is observed on August 14 to remember the suffering and loss experienced by millions during the Partition of India in 1947, highlighting the trauma of one of the nation's darkest chapters. 2 Why was August 14 chosen for Partition Horrors Remembrance Day? ⌵ August 14 was chosen as it falls just before India’s Independence Day on August 15, serving as a poignant reminder of the communal violence and displacement that accompanied India's division. 3 How was Partition Horrors Remembrance Day established? ⌵ Partition Horrors Remembrance Day was officially announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021 to honor those who suffered during the Partition and ensure their experiences are remembered. 4 Should we commemorate Partition Horrors Remembrance Day? ⌵ Yes, commemorating Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is crucial to reflect on the human cost of communal violence and to emphasize the importance of unity and historical memory in building a harmonious society. 5 What message did PM Modi convey on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day? ⌵ PM Modi emphasized recalling the courage of those impacted by Partition and the need to preserve harmony and brotherhood while acknowledging the immense suffering endured during that historical moment.

The Partition Horrors Remembrance Day was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021 to honour those who suffered and lost their lives during Partition. The division of British India into India and Pakistan in August 1947 triggered the massive movement of people across newly drawn borders.

India attained its freedom from British rule on August 15, 1947. Independence Day is celebrated on August 15 every year. But freedom also brought the trauma of partition. The birth of the newly independent Indian nation was accompanied by violent pangs of partition that left Indians divided and scared for their lives.

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Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs were displaced from their ancestral homes. Many were seen fleeing by train, on foot, and other means to reach what became their country overnight.

Punjab was particularly affected as the province was divided into East Punjab in India and West Punjab in Pakistan. Similarly, Bengal too was split into West Bengal and East Pakistan, which is now Bangladesh.

With migration came violence, where many lost their life. Millions were left as homeless and refugees.

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Why it is important to celebrate Partition Horrors Remembrance Day The observance day is a reminder, encouraging reflection on the suffering caused by communal violence, displacement and the loss of homes and livelihoods. At the same time, it also emphasises the importance of preserving historical memory. For the government, remembering Partition is also seen as a lesson that divisions based on religion and identity can cause devastating consequences. Acknowledging the pain of 14 August is touted to be necessary to build a peaceful and united nation.

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PM Modi's message on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day On Friday, PM Narendra Modi posted on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. Taking to X, he wrote, “Today we mark #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay. We recall the courage of all those who were impacted by Partition."

"It was a moment in history that tore apart several lives…families were uprooted, loved ones were lost and immense suffering was endured. At the same time, overcoming this, people rebuilt their lives from nothing, turned adversity into achievement and contributed immensely to our nation’s progress. Their life journeys remind us of the strength of the human spirit. May this day deepen our resolve to preserve harmony and brotherhood in our nation and collectively work towards building a Viksit Bharat.”

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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