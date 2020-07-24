Home >News >India >Partly cloudy skies keep mercury in check in Delhi
View of India Gate as dark clouds hover in the sky (PTI)
Partly cloudy skies keep mercury in check in Delhi

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2020, 07:46 PM IST PTI

  • Downpour kept the temperatures low in New Delhi on Friday as it was cloudy for most of the time, while heavy rains are expected in northwest India
  • The axis of monsoon will further shift towards northern direction bringing rains in the region

NEW DELHI : Partly cloudy skies in the national capital kept the mercury in check on Friday, and only sporadic rains are predicted in the next two to three days, the weatherman said.

The India Meteorological Centre said widespread rains are likely in northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said, "The monsoon trough is now south of Delhi. Therefore, the city will receive only light rainfall over the next two to three days.

"The axis of the monsoon will again start shifting northwards on July 27, leading to moderate to heavy rains in the city on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday."

On Friday, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius, a notch more than normal.

Humidity level shot up to 94 per cent.

According to IMD data, the Safdarjung Observatory has recorded 225 mm rainfall in July so far, which is 44 per cent more than the normal of 156.4 mm. The Palam and Lodhi Road weather stations have also recorded 31 and 58 per cent more rains in July. 

Since June 1, when the monsoon season begins, the national capital has recorded 18 per cent less rainfall than normal.

According to the IMD, the monsoon reached Delhi on June 25, two days earlier than the usual date. Normal rainfall was predicted in the national capital during the season.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

