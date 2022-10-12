OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Parts of Chennai to face power cut today. Details here
Listen to this article

Several parts of Chennai will witness power cuts on Wednesday due to routine maintenance work. According to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), the power supply will be suspended between 9 AM and 2 PM in several areas of Tamil Nadu's capital. As per a report by the ANI news agency, electricity may also resume before 2 pm if the maintenance work is completed early in a particular area.

Here's a list of areas that may witness power cuts in Chennai on Wednesday (12 October):

  • The power supply will be suspended in the areas including Avadi, Alamathy, Porur, Ponneri, Redhills, Tambaram, Vyasarpadi, and Vanagaram.
  • In Avadi area, power cuts will be witnessed at Senthil Nagar, Mullai Kurunji Street, Srinagar colony and Cholan Nagar.
  • In Alamathy area, the power supply will be suspended in Alamathy road, Kanniyamman Nagar, Morai Estate, Veltech road, Vellanoor and surrounding areas.
  • The localities under Redhills area where the power cut has been planned include Manish nagar, Sothupakkam road, Arumanthai, Sothupakkam road, Jai Durga Nagar, and Arumanthai.
  • In Tambaram, the power supply will be hit in Kalyanasundaram Street, Chokkanathan Street, Sudha Avenue, Sharma Nagar, Babu Street, Chitlapakkam, SBI colony, and surrounding areas.
  • In Ponneri, the Power supply will be affected in Peruvoyal, RN Kandigai, Durainallur Kavarapettai, Arani, Chinnambedu, Mangalam and surrounding areas.
  • Rajeshwari Nagar, Pari Garden, Poonamalle Rukmani Nagar, Muthukumaran Nagar, and surrounding areas in Porur will witness suspended electricity.
  • In Vyasarpadi, power supply will be hit in areas including CMBTT Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Mahavishnu Nagar, RDO Office, Parvathipuram, Jaya Nagar, Dhanalakshmi Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Ring Road Devaki Nagar, Manjampakkam, Annai Nagar and Suyambulingam Nagar.
  • In Vanagaram, Palaniyappa Nagar, Vanagaram Main Road, Karambakkam Chettiyar Agaram Main Road, Rajivee Nagar, Mahareshi Teachers colony, Kumar Theater, and surrounding areas will face power cuts.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout