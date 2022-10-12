Parts of Chennai to face power cut today. Details here1 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 09:12 AM IST
- Chennai power cut on 12 October: The power supply will be suspended between 9 am and 2 pm in several areas of the state capital
Several parts of Chennai will witness power cuts on Wednesday due to routine maintenance work. According to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), the power supply will be suspended between 9 AM and 2 PM in several areas of Tamil Nadu's capital. As per a report by the ANI news agency, electricity may also resume before 2 pm if the maintenance work is completed early in a particular area.