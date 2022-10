Parts of Chennai to face power cut today. Details here

Several parts of Chennai will witness power cuts on Wednesday due to routine maintenance work. According to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), the power supply will be suspended between 9 AM and 2 PM in several areas of Tamil Nadu's capital. As per a report by the ANI news agency, electricity may also resume before 2 pm if the maintenance work is completed early in a particular area.

