Several parts of Chennai will witness power cuts today, October 11, due to routine procedure for safety and maintenance work. The power utility made this announcement by issuing a notice on its website. It informed that the power supply is expected to resume before 2 pm if the maintenance work is completed on time.

“Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Tuesday (11.10.2022) from 09.00 am to 02.00 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 02.00 pm if the works are completed," the notice read.

Here's the list of power supply-affected areas in Chennai

1) Tambaram: The power supply will be suspended in Kalyanasundaram Street, Chitlapakkam, Sharma Nagar, Babu Street, Chokkanathan Street, SBI colony and Sudha Avenue.

2) Egmore: Kilpauk Police Quarters, Part of Poonnamallee High Road, Pulla reddy Puram, Boopathy Nagar, Thambusamy street, Kilpauk Medical College and Nehru Park

3) Avadi: Senthil Nagar, Raventhara Nagar, Srinagar colony, Mullai Kurunji Street and Cholan Nagar

4) Puzhal: Punitha Anthoniar Koil Street, Vandimedu, Bajanai Koil Street, Kavangarai, Redhills GNT road, , Annai Indira Gandhi Salai, Balaganesh Nagar, Puzhal Metro water, Puzhal Prison I, II, III.

5) Ambattur: Power supply will be hit in areas including Thiruverkadu Mehta Hospital, PH Road, Balaji Nagar, Rajas Garden and Co-operative Nagar Iyappanthangal Krishna Nagar, Kaveri Nagar and Parasu Nath Nagar.

6) Porur: Thirumudivakkam 3rd Main Road Thirumudivakkam Sidco.