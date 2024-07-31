Delhi-NCR sees heavy rainfall, more showers likely; IMD issues orange alert

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Wednesday, bringing relief from the hot and humid weather. The India Meteorological Department predicted light to heavy rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning at many places in Delhi on Wednesday evening.

The weather department issued an orange alert in the national capital on Wednesday. "Clouds have converged over Delhi from all 4 sectors. Widespread Light/Moderate Rainfall with isolated Intense to very intense Spell (3-5cm/hr) likely over Delhi during next 2 hours," the IMD said around 7:20 pm on Wednesday.

As per the IMD, moderate to intense spell of rain over parts of Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas very likely to cause:

1) Slippers roads

2) Low visibility

3) Disruption in traffic

3) Localised water logging in low lying areas

Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied with moderate thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at entire Delhi and NCR, during next 2 hours.@moesgoi @ndmaindia @airnewsalerts @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/BBY9LcimIB — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 31, 2024

In the wake of intense downpour, the IMD advised people to avoid going to areas that face water logging problem often and check for traffic congestion on your route.

The maximum temperature dropped down to 37.8 degrees Celsius as the rainfall lashed parts of the NCR on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded its highest maximum temperature for the month this year, with the mercury settling at 39.3 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's normal.

Also Read | WATCH | Heavy rainfall in Lucknow floods parts of UP Vidhan Sabha building

"Moderate rainfall accompanied with moderate thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at North Delhi, Central-Delhi, New Delhi, South Delhi, South-East Delhi, East Delhi, NCR in the next two hours," the Indian Meteorological Centre (IMD) said in the evening.

According to the IMD, the humidity level stood at 63 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 30.4 degrees Celsius, 3.3 notches above the season's normal in the morning.

The IMD has predicted the rainy weather to continue till August 5.