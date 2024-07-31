Delhi-NCR sees heavy rainfall, more showers likely; IMD issues orange alert

Delhi rains: In the wake of intense downpour, the IMD advised people to avoid going to areas that face water logging problem often and check for traffic congestion on your route.

Livemint
Updated31 Jul 2024, 07:15 PM IST
A man reacts during rainfall as the temperature dips in the capital upon the arrival of monsoon, which was struggling with heatwave in the past weeks, in New Delhi, India, June 27, 2024.
A man reacts during rainfall as the temperature dips in the capital upon the arrival of monsoon, which was struggling with heatwave in the past weeks, in New Delhi, India, June 27, 2024. (REUTERS)

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Wednesday, bringing relief from the hot and humid weather. The India Meteorological Department predicted light to heavy rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning at many places in Delhi on Wednesday evening.

The weather department issued an orange alert in the national capital on Wednesday. "Clouds have converged over Delhi from all 4 sectors. Widespread Light/Moderate Rainfall with isolated Intense to very intense Spell (3-5cm/hr) likely over Delhi during next 2 hours," the IMD said around 7:20 pm on Wednesday.

Also Read | Watch: Traffic congestion on Delhi-Noida flyway, slow vehicular movement

As per the IMD, moderate to intense spell of rain over parts of Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas very likely to cause:

1) Slippers roads

2) Low visibility

3) Disruption in traffic

3) Localised water logging in low lying areas

In the wake of intense downpour, the IMD advised people to avoid going to areas that face water logging problem often and check for traffic congestion on your route.

The maximum temperature dropped down to 37.8 degrees Celsius as the rainfall lashed parts of the NCR on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded its highest maximum temperature for the month this year, with the mercury settling at 39.3 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's normal.

Also Read | WATCH | Heavy rainfall in Lucknow floods parts of UP Vidhan Sabha building

"Moderate rainfall accompanied with moderate thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at North Delhi, Central-Delhi, New Delhi, South Delhi, South-East Delhi, East Delhi, NCR in the next two hours," the Indian Meteorological Centre (IMD) said in the evening.

According to the IMD, the humidity level stood at 63 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 30.4 degrees Celsius, 3.3 notches above the season's normal in the morning.

The IMD has predicted the rainy weather to continue till August 5.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 07:15 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi-NCR sees heavy rainfall, more showers likely; IMD issues orange alert

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    GAIL India

    241.05
    03:56 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    7.4 (3.17%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    181.60
    03:59 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    -1.4 (-0.77%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    148.85
    03:57 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    3.75 (2.58%)

    Tata Steel

    165.35
    03:57 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    1.3 (0.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    CCL Products India

    675.30
    03:41 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    59.65 (9.69%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    98.19
    03:54 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    6.89 (7.55%)

    Granules India

    630.35
    03:51 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    42.55 (7.24%)

    Ajanta Pharmaceuticals

    2,690.00
    03:29 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    167.25 (6.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,740.00-124.00
      Chennai
      70,191.00-260.00
      Delhi
      70,260.00290.00
      Kolkata
      70,809.00-124.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue