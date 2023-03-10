Parts of Kerala experience record-breaking temperature

Parts of Kerala experience record-breaking temperature2 min read . 08:22 AM IST
- Some Kerala districts recorded a heat index of more than 54 degree Celsius, which can cause serious health risks and imminent heat stroke chances.
Kerala is reeling from severe heatwave conditions with temperatures shooting up to unprecedented levels.
The summer clock in the coastal state has just started ticking and already the daily heat index is showing an alarming trend.
According to a report prepared by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) on Thursday, certain areas in the southern state have recorded a heat index of more than 54 degree Celsius, which can cause serious health risks and imminent heat stroke chances.
The southern tip of Thiruvananthapuram district and certain areas in Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Kannur districts recorded a heat index of 54 degrees Celsius.
Major areas of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Kannur also recorded a heat index of 45-54 degrees Celsius on Thursday.
Prolonged exposure and activity in these places could lead to heat stroke. Generally, the whole of Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Ernakulam is having a heat index of 40-45 degrees Celsius which can lead to fatigue if one has prolonged exposure to the sun.
Only a few patches of hill districts of Idukki and Wayanad are having a heat index of below 29 degrees Celsius.
Contrary to the common trend during summer, Palakkad is experiencing lesser torment from the summer this year so far, with the district having a heat index of 30-40 degrees Celsius.
