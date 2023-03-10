Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Parts of Kerala experience record-breaking temperature

Parts of Kerala experience record-breaking temperature

2 min read . 08:22 AM IST Livemint
Kerala's daily heat index showing alarming trend

  • Some Kerala districts recorded a heat index of more than 54 degree Celsius, which can cause serious health risks and imminent heat stroke chances.

Kerala is reeling from severe heatwave conditions with temperatures shooting up to unprecedented levels.

Kerala is reeling from severe heatwave conditions with temperatures shooting up to unprecedented levels.

The summer clock in the coastal state has just started ticking and already the daily heat index is showing an alarming trend.

The summer clock in the coastal state has just started ticking and already the daily heat index is showing an alarming trend.

According to a report prepared by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) on Thursday, certain areas in the southern state have recorded a heat index of more than 54 degree Celsius, which can cause serious health risks and imminent heat stroke chances.

According to a report prepared by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) on Thursday, certain areas in the southern state have recorded a heat index of more than 54 degree Celsius, which can cause serious health risks and imminent heat stroke chances.

The southern tip of Thiruvananthapuram district and certain areas in Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Kannur districts recorded a heat index of 54 degrees Celsius.

The southern tip of Thiruvananthapuram district and certain areas in Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Kannur districts recorded a heat index of 54 degrees Celsius.

Major areas of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Kannur also recorded a heat index of 45-54 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Major areas of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Kannur also recorded a heat index of 45-54 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Prolonged exposure and activity in these places could lead to heat stroke. Generally, the whole of Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Ernakulam is having a heat index of 40-45 degrees Celsius which can lead to fatigue if one has prolonged exposure to the sun.

Prolonged exposure and activity in these places could lead to heat stroke. Generally, the whole of Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Ernakulam is having a heat index of 40-45 degrees Celsius which can lead to fatigue if one has prolonged exposure to the sun.

Only a few patches of hill districts of Idukki and Wayanad are having a heat index of below 29 degrees Celsius.

Only a few patches of hill districts of Idukki and Wayanad are having a heat index of below 29 degrees Celsius.

Contrary to the common trend during summer, Palakkad is experiencing lesser torment from the summer this year so far, with the district having a heat index of 30-40 degrees Celsius.

Contrary to the common trend during summer, Palakkad is experiencing lesser torment from the summer this year so far, with the district having a heat index of 30-40 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave: Do's & Dont's

  • Heat Wave conditions can result in physiological strain, which could even result in death. Here are things to do to minimise the impact during the heat wave:
  • Avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm.
  • Drink sufficient water as often as possible, even if not thirsty
  • Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes.
  • Avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food
  • Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee, and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrate the body.
  • Use fans, damp clothing, and take bath in cold water frequently.
  • Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc. which helps to re-hydrate the body.

Heatwave: Do's & Dont's

  • Heat Wave conditions can result in physiological strain, which could even result in death. Here are things to do to minimise the impact during the heat wave:
  • Avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm.
  • Drink sufficient water as often as possible, even if not thirsty
  • Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes.
  • Avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food
  • Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee, and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrate the body.
  • Use fans, damp clothing, and take bath in cold water frequently.
  • Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc. which helps to re-hydrate the body.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP