Parts of Maharashtra likely to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

Parts of Maharashtra likely to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD1 min read . 01:30 PM IST
The IMD further predicted that some areas in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar and Jharkhand are also likely to receive rainfall today
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The IMD further predicted that some areas in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar and Jharkhand are also likely to receive rainfall today
New Delhi: Some areas of Maharashtra are likely to be battered by heavy rain in the next few hours, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.
New Delhi: Some areas of Maharashtra are likely to be battered by heavy rain in the next few hours, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.
"Intense rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Raigad, Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Aurangabad and Osmanabad during the next 3 hours," tweeted IMD.
"Intense rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Raigad, Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Aurangabad and Osmanabad during the next 3 hours," tweeted IMD.
The IMD further predicted that some areas in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar and Jharkhand are also likely to receive rainfall today.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated