Home >News >India >Parts of Maharashtra likely to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD
People ride their scooters through a water-logged road during heavy rains in Mumbai.

Parts of Maharashtra likely to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

1 min read . 01:30 PM IST ANI

The IMD further predicted that some areas in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar and Jharkhand are also likely to receive rainfall today

New Delhi: Some areas of Maharashtra are likely to be battered by heavy rain in the next few hours, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

"Intense rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Raigad, Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Aurangabad and Osmanabad during the next 3 hours," tweeted IMD.

The IMD further predicted that some areas in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar and Jharkhand are also likely to receive rainfall today.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

