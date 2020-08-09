The India Meteorological Department on Sunday said several parts of Maharashtra may face heavy to very heavy rainfall in next 24 hours due to a low pressure area formed over north-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal

The weather department forecasted heavy rainfall at some places in the Western Ghat sections of central Maharashtra and coastal region of Maharashtra starting Sunday.

The weather agency said "heavy rainfall is expected over the Vidarbha region on Monday while Madhya Maharashtra would receive thunderstorms accompanied with lightning.

The Met department said Mumbai and other parts of the western coast likely to witness strong winds with speed reaching up to 50 to 60 km per hour.

In the morning, the weather department said the south west monsoon is expected to become active again over Mumbai and other parts of coastal Maharashtra from Monday after moderate rainfall in the city and neighbouring areas in the last two days.

Mumbai received a record rainfall on Wednesday and in the last two days, the city and suburbs received 20 mm to 45 mm downpour, the state run weather department said.

