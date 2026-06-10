Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who became India's longest-serving prime minister in consecutive terms, shared jhalmuri with fellow National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders at a meeting held on Wednesday, June 10, to congratulate him on achieving the milestone.

By completing 4,399 days in office, Prime Minister Modi officially surpassed the previous record held by the nation's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

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He was warmly congratulated by the assembly of NDA leaders for becoming India's longest-continuously serving Prime Minister.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What milestone did PM Modi achieve on June 10, 2023? ⌵ On June 10, 2023, PM Modi became India's longest-serving prime minister in consecutive terms, completing 4,399 days in office. 2 Why is PM Modi's tenure significant in Indian politics? ⌵ PM Modi's tenure is significant as he surpassed the previous record held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, marking a historical achievement in Indian politics. 3 How did the Union Cabinet celebrate PM Modi's achievement? ⌵ The Union Cabinet celebrated PM Modi's achievement by passing a seven-point resolution to congratulate him and acknowledge his contributions to national security and public welfare. 4 Should we consider PM Modi's record as a reflection of public trust? ⌵ Yes, PM Modi's record is seen as a reflection of public trust, as it symbolizes the unprecedented support from the people for his leadership and governance. 5 What was PM Modi's first term as Prime Minister and when did it start? ⌵ PM Modi's first term as Prime Minister began on May 26, 2014, and he has been serving continuously since then, leading to his recent milestone.

Hours after the meeting, PM Modi took to social media to share a video showing him munching West Bengal's iconic snack, jhalmuri, which was served to him by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

The meeting was held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Wednesday.

“A Jhalmuri break during the NDA meeting at Bharat Mandapam. All our leaders greatly enjoyed this snack,” PM Modi posted on X while sharing pictures from the venue.

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Jhalmuri, the snack itself, made headlines during the West Bengal Elections 2026, after PM Modi stopped by a jhalmuri stall in Jhargram town to have a bite and, at the same time, strike a chord with Bengalis.

After PM Modi's visit, the small roadside stall became a point of public attention in the town, and jhalmuri's popularity increased manifold across the nation.

The BJP swept the Junglemahal region, which includes Jhargram, in the recently concluded elections and formed the state government after defeating the Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC).

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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