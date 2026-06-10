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Party time for PM Modi, ‘longest-serving prime minister’ munches jhalmuri at Bharat Mandapam: VIDEO

PM Modi took to social media to share a video showing him munching West Bengal's iconic snack, jhalmuri, which was served to him by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Akriti Anand
Published10 Jun 2026, 07:07 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being served 'jhalmuri' by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari during a meeting of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders to celebrate its government completing 12 years and Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming the longest-serving elected PM of India, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being served 'jhalmuri' by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari during a meeting of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders to celebrate its government completing 12 years and Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming the longest-serving elected PM of India, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi. (narendramodi.in)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who became India's longest-serving prime minister in consecutive terms, shared jhalmuri with fellow National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders at a meeting held on Wednesday, June 10, to congratulate him on achieving the milestone.

By completing 4,399 days in office, Prime Minister Modi officially surpassed the previous record held by the nation's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

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He was warmly congratulated by the assembly of NDA leaders for becoming India's longest-continuously serving Prime Minister.

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AI powered insights from this story

1
What milestone did PM Modi achieve on June 10, 2023?

On June 10, 2023, PM Modi became India's longest-serving prime minister in consecutive terms, completing 4,399 days in office.

2
Why is PM Modi's tenure significant in Indian politics?

PM Modi's tenure is significant as he surpassed the previous record held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, marking a historical achievement in Indian politics.

3
How did the Union Cabinet celebrate PM Modi's achievement?

The Union Cabinet celebrated PM Modi's achievement by passing a seven-point resolution to congratulate him and acknowledge his contributions to national security and public welfare.

4
Should we consider PM Modi's record as a reflection of public trust?

Yes, PM Modi's record is seen as a reflection of public trust, as it symbolizes the unprecedented support from the people for his leadership and governance.

5
What was PM Modi's first term as Prime Minister and when did it start?

PM Modi's first term as Prime Minister began on May 26, 2014, and he has been serving continuously since then, leading to his recent milestone.

Hours after the meeting, PM Modi took to social media to share a video showing him munching West Bengal's iconic snack, jhalmuri, which was served to him by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

The meeting was held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Wednesday.

“A Jhalmuri break during the NDA meeting at Bharat Mandapam. All our leaders greatly enjoyed this snack,” PM Modi posted on X while sharing pictures from the venue.

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Jhalmuri, the snack itself, made headlines during the West Bengal Elections 2026, after PM Modi stopped by a jhalmuri stall in Jhargram town to have a bite and, at the same time, strike a chord with Bengalis.

After PM Modi's visit, the small roadside stall became a point of public attention in the town, and jhalmuri's popularity increased manifold across the nation.

The BJP swept the Junglemahal region, which includes Jhargram, in the recently concluded elections and formed the state government after defeating the Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC).

About the Author

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More

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